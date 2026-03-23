Maybe it's indicative of larger troubles and maybe it's just a sign of a simple mistake or miscommunication that, unluckily, was caught on camera and went viral. But Hamburger Project in the Mission couldn't catch a break this past weekend.

With the headline "Raw hamburger left in the sun on the sidewalk. Ewww! Double Ewww!!", a Reddit post appeared on Sunday with the photo below, snapped by Redditor BubblegumCircus, showing many pounds of ground beef in plastic tubes left on the hot sidewalk along with a huge tub of mayonnaise, outside Hamburger Project at 598 Guerrero Street.

Photo by BubblegumCircus/Reddit

The Reddit post has garnered over 3,000 downvotes and over 500 comments, including "Hamburger Science Project," and "Eating there is gonna land you in the Mayo Clinic."

And, the original poster commented, "This was outside for an hour, then later meat was gone and mayo was inside on counter. Not sure where the meat is."

This second location of Hamburger Project opened last August, after the team behind Ju-Ni and the former sushi offshoot at this space, Handroll Project, decided to pivot concepts. And that pivot came eight months after a viral incident in which executive chef and partner Geoffrey Lee got into an online kerfuffle with a female influencer that was seen as bullying, and was forced to step away from all three businesses.

Now, the restaurant is facing another, albeit sillier scandal that they are trying to clear up on social media.

In a statement on Instagram, the restaurant say, "We are aware of a photo circulating that shows ground beef left outside our restaurant on Guerrero Street. This was the result of a delivery driver leaving the product unattended after being unable to access the restaurant — something we would never authorize or accept."

They add, "When our team arrived at the restaurant and found the product outside, it was immediately discarded as it was obviously compromised by being on the ground, without proper temperature control."

"We take food safety extremely seriously and have already updated our delivery procedures to ensure this does not happen again," the team says.

An additional slide on the Instagram post includes the communication from the delivery driver that came with a photo of the order left on the sidewalk, "Hiiii," it says, "I don't have time."

Someone, either an employee or the delivery person, clearly screwed up here, but has the PR damage already been done? The story has subsequently been picked up by KRON4 and the Chronicle.