If you haven't been following Sam Smith's endearingly "piggy" Instagram account devoted to his food consumption around the Bay Area, you're missing out. And as Smith was getting ready to leave town this week, they posted one last video on the roof of the Castro Theatre.

The account, @samserved, found the singer enjoying wings at San Tung and at Pier 23 Cafe, cured meats at Molinari Delicatessen, sashimi at Castro gem Eiji, and brunch at Shoreline Coffee Shop in Mill Valey.

Now that Smith's five-week residency at the Castro Theatre has just wrapped, they called on fans to recommend the best smashburger in the Bay, and the answer they received was Lovely's, which has locations in Cole Valley and in Oakland.

In the video below, shot on top of the Castro marquee, we see Smith laying out a bevy of delights from Lovely's, including several hot dogs, chili cheese fries, and apparently every burger on the menu.

Smith declares the Chili Willie both "rude," for the name, and "too spicy." But they adore the Drive-Thru burger with American cheese on a sesame bun, calling it "a 10 out of 10 burger."

Most of the bounty of food, Smith says, was going to their team. But the chili cheese fries? "That's not going to my team. That's mine."