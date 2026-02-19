A mother and son were both found dead inside a Pleasanton home on Wednesday, and the circumstances of their deaths remains unclear.

Gunshots were heard coming from a home on the 3100 block of Joanne Circle in Pleasanton around 10:05 am Wednesday, as Bay Area News Group reports.

Arriving officers found the 67-year-old mother and her 28-year-old son both with multiple gunshot wounds, and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The police have not described any assailant, though it's not clear if a suspect is being sought.

As KRON4 reports, the home in question is across the street from Ken Mercer Sports Park. A neighbor told the station they were "devastated" by the news.

In a release Wednesday night, Pleasanton police Lieutenant Nicholas Albert said, "We believe there is no immediate threat to the Pleasanton community. This is an active investigation, and no additional information is available at this time.”

Albert added that anyone with any information about the shooting is urged to contact the department at 925-931-5100.