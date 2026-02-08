Volunteers from a group called Contra-ICE stealthily handed out over 15,000 towels at Levi’s Stadium Sunday, which featured the message “Ice Out” and a bunny illustration by Los Angeles artist Lalo Alcaraz to coincide with Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance.

As the Chronicle reports, a group of artists and organizers from the collective Contra-ICE launched a creative act of resistance ahead of the Super Bowl game Sunday inspired by halftime performer Bad Bunny's vocal support of immigrants and Latin Americans. Per Newsweek, volunteers located at multiple entrances at Levi’s Stadium surreptitiously passed out around 15,000 towels featuring the message “Ice Out” on one side and a bunny illustration by Los Angeles-based cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz on the other.

Per the Chronicle, the bunny is depicted wearing Bad Bunny’s signature Puerto Rican jibaro hat and holding a grenade, which is reportedly a reference to Green Day, along with their album American Idiot, while kicking a block of ice with a football inside. Per Newsweek, the illustration also includes a QR code that directed participants to wave the towels during the game when penalty flags were raised.

People for Bernie

As the Los Angeles Times reports, about 50 volunteers helped with the effort, which was inspired by Bad Bunny’s outspoken support for the immigrant and Latin American communities, as he vocalized last week at the Grammys. “We're not savage, we're not animals, we're not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans,” proclaimed the singer.

“Today is a celebration of American sports, and there are opportunities to really be heard here,” Shasti Conrad, one of Contra-ICE’s leaders and a vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, told the Times. “It’s about drawing attention to show that there is massive support to challenge Trump and the Department of Homeland Security. Any opportunity to push back is important.”

Image: People for Bernie/Threads