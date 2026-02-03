A fire broke out in a pier building on Pier 28 Tuesday morning, the second here in just over a year, leading to a subsequent traffic snarl in the area of Embarcadero and Bryant streets.

The one-alarm fire on Pier 28, which produced smoke that billowed over the Bay, was reported by multiple 911 callers just before 10:30 am, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Fire crews have extinguished the fire, but as of 11:30 am, the Embarcadero remained closed so traffic between Bryant and Brannan streets, and drivers were being told to avoid the area.

The firefight was aided by the SFFD's firefighting boat, the Saint Francis, which is stationed nearby at the floating fire station at Pier 22 1/2.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, and the cause of the fire has not been determined.

A previous fire occurred at this same pier just over a year ago, in December 2024.