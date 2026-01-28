Local:
- Hundreds of students at multiple East Bay high schools staged a walkout Wednesday in protest of ICE. The students assembled in a parking lot in San Leandro around 10 am this morning. [KTVU]
- The developer behind the Bishop Ranch complex in San Ramon has revealed plans for 8.400 new homes to be built thaere, following the departure of Chevron from its offices. [Chronicle]
- Michael Schvo, the high-profile developer and property manager behind the Transamerica Pyramid's revival, may or may not have an ownership stake in the property, and its owners may or may not be thinking about new management. [Chronicle]
National:
- The chief judge in Minnesota has condemned ICE for violating more court orders in the last month than "some federal agencies have violated in their entire existence." [New York Times]
- Another winter storm, this one a bomb cyclone, looks to be taking aim at Virginia and West Virginia this weekend, with the rest of the East Coast also seeing impacts. [CNN]
- While Trump crows on Truth Social that tickets to the Melania documentary are "Selling out fast!", they are, in fact, not, and it's not clear whether anyone really cares to see it. [The Cut]
Video:
- Here's a flashback to SNL spoofing Melania, in the Beyonce-inspired "Melanianade," which, if you can believe it, aired in October 2016, before Trump had even been elected.Also, Emily Blunt as Ivanka.
Top image: Photo by GainzHunter42/Reddit