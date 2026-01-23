Local:

One of Oakland Zoo’s three tigers has died after a foreign object became lodged in her paw and the infection spread throughout her body. Lola and the two other tigers were rescued from an abandoned roadside zoo in Oklahoma before they were brought to Oakland. [KRON4]

A 17-year-old girl died after she was found on the side of the road in Antioch early Friday around 3:30 am, and it's being treated as a suspicious death. [NBC Bay Area]

The San Francisco Police Department arrested Darryon Harry Chun, 28, Friday on the 2500 block of 41st Avenue in connection with a homicide that took place on August 5, 2024 near 20th and Shotwell streets in SF’s Mission District. [SFPD]

National:

Trump posted 85 posts on Truth Social over the span of five hours Thursday night, many of them taking aim at California Governor Gavin Newsom and NATO, as well as boasting about saving TikTok. [Raw Story]

The list of performers and organizations has grown quite long who have said they’re cutting ties with the Kennedy Center over Trump being named chairman of the board, including the The Washington National Opera and the US Marine Band. [NPR]

Sales of most Tesla models plummeted in 2025 with Cybertrucks down to 20,237 from 38,965 in 2024, except the Model 3, which went up by 1.3%. [KPIX]

Video of the Day:

A herd of Tule elk was recently spotted crossing the street near Marin County’s scenic Point Reyes National Seashore, where they’re now free to roam after a fence was removed in 2024, a source of controversy between ranchers and environmentalists, per the Chronicle.

Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist