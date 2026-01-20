OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who hasn't been afraid to publicly rebuke his former friend Elon Musk in the past, once again appeared to have had it with Elon on Tuesday.

Elon Musk began his long day of tweeting saying, "Don’t let your loved ones use ChatGPT," along with a repost of a headline linking ChatGPT to nine suicide deaths.

Altman decided not to let to this lie, owning the death figure and responding with a three-paragraph tweet turning things back on Musk and Tesla, asking about all the deaths that have now been linked with Tesla's Autopilot feature. He also gets in a dig about Musk's contradictory criticisms about ChatGPT, at one point calling it too "woke" and restrictive, but also here suggesting that it doesn't have enough guardrails. (And with Grok, he shouldn't be talking when it comes to guardrails!)

"Sometimes you complain about ChatGPT being too restrictive, and then in cases like this you claim it's too relaxed," Altman begins. "Almost a billion people use it and some of them may be in very fragile mental states. We will continue to do our best to get this right and we feel huge responsibility to do the best we can, but these are tragic and complicated situations that deserve to be treated with respect."

Altman continues, " It is genuinely hard; we need to protect vulnerable users, while also making sure our guardrails still allow all of our users to benefit from our tools. Apparently more than 50 people have died from crashes related to Autopilot. I only ever rode in a car using it once, some time ago, but my first thought was that it was far from a safe thing for Tesla to have released. I won't even start on some of the Grok decisions."

He concludes, "You take 'every accusation is a confession' so far."

Altman and Musk's feud appears to be ramping up just after we learned, last week, that a lawsuit Musk brought against ChatGPT in federal court, claiming it had abandoned its nonprofit mission, is moving forward and is likely headed to trial this year.

Then, on Friday, Musk filed a notice on remedies in connection with the lawsuit, indicating that he is seeking between $79 billion and $134 billion in comepensatory damages from OpenAI and Microsoft. Musk reportedly reached this figure range with the use of an expert, as Ars Technica reports, C. Paul Wazzan, who concluded that "Musk’s early contributions to OpenAI generated 50 to 75 percent of the nonprofit’s current value."

