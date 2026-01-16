A new Neapolitan pizza shop has arrived in Hayes Valley, Turtle Tower opens a new location in Cow Hollow, and Tacos Oscar comes to the Lower Haight, all in This Week in Food.

A new Neapolitan pizzeria has just debuted in Hayes Valley called Sforno, at 514 Octavia Street. They've got a legit, Neapolitan wood oven inside, and limited seating, so this will be a primarily counter-service operation — perfect for grabbing a pie to eat on Patricia's Green. The menu is here for ordering ahead, and they're making pizzas, calzones, and the Italian street-food sandwiches known as panozzi. Also, for $8.50, they're offering folded "portafoglio" pizza, perfect for street-eating.

Beloved pho spot Turtle Tower now has a second location in Cow Hollow at 3145 Fillmore Street (the former Ricco Mediterranean). As Tablehopper reports, they've been doing takeout and delivery for a couple of weeks, and Saturday, January 17, will be the soft opening for the dining room, with service from 5 pm to 9 pm. Hours will expand in the future, and they're expected to get a full liquor license at this location as well, in the coming months.

The acclaimed Tacos Oscar, which has been operating for several years out of humble digs on 40th Street in Oakland, has just launched a second location inside Woods Lowside in the Lower Haight. That means that Joyride Pizza is no longer available there, but from Thursday to Sunday, 5 pm to 9 pm, you can now get some delicious tacos, including vegan options, with your beer or wine. [h/t: California Eating]

Maison Nico, that ultra-Parisian local patisserie and bakery, is expanding to San Anselmo, as 7x7 was first to report. Chef Nico Delaroque and wife Andrea say they've outgrown their downtown SF space, but have not confirmed the exact location of the San Anselmo shop, only that they're aiming for a summer opening.

Chinatown staple Brandy Ho's has closed its last SF location, after 45 years on Columbus Avenue. As Eater reports, the restaurant shuttered on December 28, without offering any explanation. At one point, the family who ran the operation also had a second location for six years on 18th Street in the Castro, which closed in 2014.

In other closure news, Cadillac Bar & Grill, the comeback of which to the building formerly known as the Twitter Building was met with great excitement 10 years ago, has fully closed. Tablehopper reports that the Mexican-American restaurant, which originated in SoMa in 1982, closed before in 1999 and took a 16-year hiatus, but it may be gone for good this time around.

And the last restaurant in the food court of the SF Centre mall downtown, Panda Express, has shut down, following eviction notices sent to all the remaining mall tenants last month. Meanwhile, the bar and lounge on the Mission Street side of the mall, Executive Order, appears to still be hanging on? They have an event posted on Instagram this Sunday, January 18, and owner John Eric Sanchez told the Chronicle in November that he was planning to stick around as long as possible.

Top image: Photo by Jay Barmann/SFist