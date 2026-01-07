The 2021 killing of Anza Vista resident Vicha Ratanapakdee has its murder trial underway, and accused 24-year-old killer Antoine Watson took the stand in his own defense Tuesday. His explanations, though, were largely incoherent.

Nearly five full years since the January 28, 2021 killing of 84-year-old ‘Grandpa Vicha’ Ratanapakdee in a seemingly unprovoked sidewalk attack in the Anza Vista neighborhood, the murder trial of the accused killer Antione Watson just started last month. Watson was only 19 at the time, but surveillance video capturing the killing leaves little doubt that Watson delivered the apparently fatal push to the elderly man. Watson is charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and inflicting injury on an elder likely to cause great bodily injury.

Watson has pleaded not guilty, and took the stand in his own defense Tuesday to give his version of events, according to NBC Bay Area. KGO was also there covering Watson’s testimony, and Watson may have done himself few favors with testimony that made little narrative sense.

Watson seemed to recall clearly that he had just been cited by SPFD that fateful morning for reckless driving and speeding, after which point his car broke down. That’s when Watson said he saw Ratanapakdee, while Watson was having something of a breakdown, and he’d just punched the surface of another car.

"I remember someone staring at me,” Watson testified, according to KGO. “I got to the man and just pushed him. I felt he was judging me, too."

NBC Bay Area adds that Watson said on the stand, "I remember a person just staring at me and I remember just running at him and pushing him." He additionally testified, "I thought he was judging me, too, like Maylasia was judging me." [“Malaysia” refers to his then-girlfriend, Malaysia Goo.]

"In that moment, I wasn't thinking,” he also said, per NBC Bay Area.

Tuesday’s testimony was led by Watson’s defense team. The prosecution was scheduled to cross-examine Watson during Wednesday’s courtroom proceedings.

Image: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 02: A worker stands near a mural reading 'Stand For Asians' and 'Justice For Vicha' on July 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Vicha Ratanapakdee was an 84-year-old immigrant from Thailand who suffered a deadly assault while out for a walk in January in San Francisco. Family members believe the assault was racially motivated. Hate crimes committed against Asians climbed 107 percent in 2020 in California, according to a report from California’s attorney general. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)