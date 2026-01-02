There were two fatal shootings in Oakland on New Year's Day which occurred two and a half hours apart in different parts of the city.

The City of Oakland, which continues to see drops in violent crime categories and closed out 2025 with 12% fewer homicides than the previous year, opened the new year with two fatal shootings.

As KRON4 reports, the first of the shooting incidents happened just after 11 am on January 1, on the 2700 block of East 20th Street. Officers arrived on the scene following a ShotSpotter activation and found a Berkeley man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Per NBC Bay Area, the victim in the shooting was transported to an area hospital and later succumbed to his wounds, around 3 pm Thursday.

Another shooting then occurred at 1:30 pm on the 4500 block of Market Street, in North Oakland, near the city's Longfellow neighborhood.

In that incident, an adult male was found suffering from a gunshot wound, and died at the scene. One arrest was made in connection with the shooting.

The victims names will be released pending next-of-kin notifications.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or the tip line at 510-238-7950.

Oakland finished 2025 with 67 homicides, as Bay Area News Group reports, the last occurring on Monday. That is down from 76 recorded in 2024, and 126 in 2023.

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images