After a widespread blackout put a damper on holiday celebrations and shopping in San Francisco Saturday, PG&E had the lights back on for many by 9 pm, but still offered little explanation for what happened.

The outage, which was impacting around 60,000 customers Saturday afternoon had grown to 131,000 customers by Saturday evening.

As of Sunday morning at 7:30 am, PG&E said they had restored power to 110,000 customers, with 21,000 still without power. The remaining outages were concentrated in the Richmond and Presidio, and in downtown San Francisco.



PG&E blamed at least one of Saturday's outages on a substation fire in SoMa, however that can't explain the entire picture of what happened.

San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Mariano Elias tells the Chronicle that the fire broke out around 2:15 pm at the substation at Eighth and Mission streets, but the first outage began around 9:40 am in the Inner Sunset and Forest Hill, and the blackout spread to the Richmond and Presidio, and to Market Street by around 10 am.

The substation fire appears to have caused subsequent outages in Hayes Valley, Alamo Square, the Lower Haight, and the Mission that began around 3 pm.

It remains to be seen if PG&E will offer a more complete explanation for what happened.

