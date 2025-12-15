Talented and painstaking San Francisco gingerbread artist Peter Williams creates ever more ambitious architectural wonders out of gingerbread every year, and this year's is no exception.

On Sunday, Williams revealed one of his grandest creations to date at an fundraising event at The Academy in the Castro: a gingerbread replica of Alamo Square's Painted Ladies, complete with partial interiors.



Williams, an interior designer by trade, began making gingerbread houses for the holidays 15 years ago, and has impressed friends and colleagues with increasingly complex structures ever since. These include a suspended-in-the-air recreation of the International Space Station, and last year's very elaborate recreation of the San Francisco Zoo, complete with animals and a carousel.

"It’s been quite a journey and I don’t plan on stopping yet!" Williams said of his longstanding gingerbread efforts.

Williams showing off his creation. Photo via Instagram

He says he was originally inspired by a childhood memory of seeing one of the elaborate gingerbread castles that used to appear around Christmas in the lobby of the Westin St. Francis. And as he's gone on, he says, "Every year I challenge myself a little bit more."

He also landed on Food Network's Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown a couple years back.



But this year's five-house wonder includes edible trees, a vintage Volkswagen bus like the one that ferries tourists around the neighborhood, and interior rooms visible around the back.

This year's event benefited Lyric, the SF nonprofit that provides support programs, clothing, and more for LGBTQ+ youth.