15 passengers were injured Monday when a cable car on California Street came to an abrupt stop, and 11 people were taken to the hospital, though it does not seem that any of the injuries were serious.

The incident happened around 3:09 pm on California Street between Hyde and Leavenworth streets. It appears the cable car was heading uphill, toward the top of Nob Hill, and came to an abrupt stop for reasons that have not been made clear.

The San Francisco Fire Department says that 15 people were evaluated at the scene for injuries, and 11 of those were transported to the hospital for what have been characterized as "minor aches and pains."

Initial reports from the scene suggested that two juveniles and at least one elderly person were among those injured.

A report on the Citizen app said that no patients remained at the scene as of 4:06 pm.