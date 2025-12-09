This strange and performative video has been going around from the American Canyon Police Department, showing a police officer dressed as Santa Claus putting a suspect in handcuffs.

I guess the American Canyon Police Department is pretty focused on their social media content creation these days. Or else someone in the department just thought it would be clever to have an arresting officer dress in a Santa suit to make this arrest last week, because the crime involved the theft of Christmas trees and wreaths from a local Safeway store.

The video, posted to Facebook, is set to the soundtrack of "You're a Mean One, Mister Grinch," even though it doesn't seem like the suspects in the case really deprived anyone of their Christmas. They just, allegedly, tried to steal $2,400 worth of Xmas decorations from a grocery chain that they were probably intending to resell somewhere to make some quick cash.

The suspects, according to the ACPD, were identified as 39-year-old Joshua Gonzales and 29-year-old Kayla Daniels, both of Vallejo.

According to investigators, Safeway produced surveillance video showing the suspects pulling up a pickup truck to the store on the night of November 27 and loading it up with 24 small Christmas trees and two crates of wreaths. After the crime was reported on December 1, American Canyon police served a search warrant at the couple's home in Vallejo on December 4 and arrested them both on suspicion of grand theft and conspiracy.

And it appears that Gonzales, whose face is not shown in the video, became the unwitting supporting player in the department's video about the arrest.

The two dozen trees, and the wreaths, were all reportedly returned to the Safeway in American Canyon.