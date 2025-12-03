Local:
- This weekend kicks off the Godzilla 70th anniversary festival “Godzilla’s Seven Decades” in SF’s Japantown, which covers both this weekend (December 6-7) and next weekend (December 13-14). Highlights include art shows, murals, and a free outdoor screening of Shin Godzilla on Saturday, December 6 at 6:45 pm at the Japantown Trellis Gate on Osaka Way. [Godzilla.com]
- The parents of the four teens killed in an April Marin County car crash are pleading that the driver, who was 16 years old at the time, not be prosecuted. The California Highway Patrol is recommending the teen be prosecuted, but the mother of one of the 15-year-olds killed says “This could have been any one of our kids driving.” [Chronicle]
- An Excelsior house fire claimed the life of one person Wednesday afternoon on the 200 block of London Street. Firefighters were called at 2 pm, they extinguished the fire by 2:36 pm, but afterwards found the body of the victim inside. [NBC Bay Area]
National:
- New Orleans is the latest city under siege with Trump’s immigration and deportation crackdown, with claims that ICE agents are looking for “immigrants accused of violent crimes,” though the AP reports that agents are “arresting men outside a home improvement store in New Orleans.” [AP News]
- Absolute loon and MyPillowGuy founder Mike Lindell is running for governor of Minnesota against Kamala Harris’s VP pick Tim Walz. [Minnesota Star Tribune]
- Miley Cyrus is engaged, everybody! She’s marrying musician Maxx Morando, though of course, she was also briefly married to actor Liam Hemsworth. [BBC]
Video:
- We’re huge fans of transit nerds making videos, so we were drawn to this new video of one transit guy trying to explain why Muni’s metro system is so slow. It’s an informative video, but we’ll give you a brief spoiler that the answer is because we run so many vintage cars. And we like it that way!
Image via Toho