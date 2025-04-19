Four teenage girls were killed in Marin County on Friday night after their vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree. Three of the girls died at the scene, and a fourth victim passed away at the hospital. Two others are in critical condition.

According to Marin Independent Journal, four teenage girls from Archie Williams High School in San Anselmo were killed and two others critically injured in a car crash Friday night in rural Marin County. The girls, ages 14 to 16, were in a Volkswagen SUV that veered off San Geronimo Valley Road, just west of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard, and slammed into a tree before it reportedly burst into flames. Bystanders were on the scene and attempted to help free the survivors.

Three victims died at the scene, and a fourth passed away at the hospital. The remaining two were transported to out-of-county hospitals for advanced care.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Authorities have not released the names of the victims and are asking anyone with information to contact the CHP at 415-924-1100.

Tamalpais Union High School District Superintendent Tara Taupier called the incident “an incredibly heart-wrenching time” and said the district is coordinating with Marin County to provide grief counseling at all district schools. A community vigil was planned for Saturday evening at the central ballfield in Fairfax.

Image via Google Maps