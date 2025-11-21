A shooting occurred on Interstate-580 in Oakland Thursday morning, leading to the closure of all eastbound lanes for thirty minutes as the California Highway Patrol investigated. Authorities spoke to a victim and a witness, but no injuries were reported.

As KRON4 reports, the shooting happened around 11:45 am Thursday on eastbound I-580 at High Street in Oakland, and the CHP arrived at the scene a little before noon. Authorities spoke to a victim and a witness during the investigation, but as KRON4 notes, no injuries from the shooting were reported. KRON4 also reports that the CHP has not yet located a suspect.

Per NBC Bay Area, all eastbound lanes near the Fruitvale Avenue exit were closed for about thirty minutes, as can be seen from the Caltrans footage included in the outlet's video segment below. The outlet notes in the video report that although the closure was pretty brief, traffic quickly backed up for several miles — all the way to Highway 24. Westbound traffic was not affected.

Earlier reports from NBC Bay Area and KTVU yesterday said the shooting happened near Fruitvale Avenue, as both outlets obtained footage from the Citizen app that placed the shooting in the area of 2510 Montana Street. KRON4's more recent report says the investigation took place at High Street.

The CHP is seeking information from the public regarding the case. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Officer B. Perez at the CHP Oakland Area office at 510-457-2875.

Image: Screenshot from Citizen