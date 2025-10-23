Two Santa Rosa teens died from overdoses, and two more were hospitalized in February after ingesting what they thought was cocaine but "was most likely fentanyl." The 22-year-old who sold it to them is now facing murder charges.

When two Santa Rosa high school students died from drug overdoses this past February, their identities were not immediately made public. But makeshift memorials that popped up outside their high schools shortly after declared “Long Live Gia” and “Long Live Logan,” which made it clear that the victims were 16-year-old Santa Rosa High junior Gia Walsh, and 18-year-old Montgomery High senior Logan Camp.

Santa Rosa high school students returning to school this morning devastated over the fentanyl death of a fellow student over the weekend. Another died at Montgomery high school in S.R. Police arrested suspected drug dealer. Two other teens hospitalized after overdose pic.twitter.com/umerRFzGpy — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) February 24, 2025



Santa Rosa Police quickly determined that the teens thought they were buying cocaine but it "was most likely fentanyl." On top of that, there were two other Santa Rosa teens aged 14 and 16 who were hospitalized for overdoses on the same day. Police noticed all the drug baggies involved contained the same black peace symbol, and the very next day, arrested 22-year-old Ramon Nunez Galvan as the suspected dealer who allegedly sold the kids the fentanyl in both cases.

Noe Galvan is facing trial, and the Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports he’s been charged with two counts of murder, plus four counts of possessing and selling drugs, by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office. Those charges are separate from the two felony counts of providing narcotics to a minor that he faced in the case of the two younger teens who survived their overdoses.

Gia Walsh’s family members were pleased that the DA went ahead with murder charges. “I think it’s brave and I’m glad that they’re doing it,” her grandmother Ellen Walsh told the Press Democrat. “I’m just glad they still pursued [murder charges].”

Galvan remains in custody at Sonoma County jail, where he is being held without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court again and enter a plea on November 4.

Image: Google Street View