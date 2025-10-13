- Several San Francisco supervisors expressed their disapproval of Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff's comments last week supporting Trump's threat to send the National Guard into the city. Supervisor Jackie Fielder vowed to boycott Dreamforce events this year. [NBC Bay Area]
- Our first significant rainfall of the season is rolling in today after 11 am, and will last into Tuesday. The rest of the week is expected to be dry. [KRON4]
- Bay Area leaders are reacting to the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners that began today as part of a peace deal. Congresswoman Lateefah Simaon said, "I'm hopeful this war is truly over. We have a lot of atoning to do. We have a lot of rebuilding to do." [ABC 7]
- A new Bay Area News Group poll finds that 63% of local workers are back to working full time in an office, with the number of hybrid and fully remote workers dwindling. [Bay Area News Group]
- Four people were killed and at least 20 were injured in a mass shooting at a bar on St. Helena Island in South Carolina on Sunday, during a high school alumni event. [CNN]
- Vice President JD Vance warned Sunday that "deeper" and more "painful" cuts to the federal workforce are coming as a resul of the government shutdown, though he did not get specific. [Associated Press]
- Hundreds of workers at the CDC, including infectious disease experts, who were notified of being fired last week were quickly reinstated, with the firings said to be "in error." [New York Times]
Photo by Nick Herasimenka