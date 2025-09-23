- There's another Heat Advisory today for parts of the East Bay that could see 100-degree temperatures, and it's expected to be in the 90s elsewhere around the Bay. It will be very warm (80s and 90s) in SF today as well, and then a dramatic cooldown is in store Wednesday. [KPIX / Chronicle]
- TV station conglomerates Sinclair and Nexstar both say they will continue pre-empting Jimmy Kimmel Live "indefinitely" after ABC brings the show back tonight. Sinclair's owners are very MAGA, and Nextstar is beholden to Trump's FCC to approve a pending $6.2B merger with TV station owner Tegna. [New York Times]
- Berkeley experienced a second 3.0M aftershock from Monday morning's 4.3M earthquake, which came at around 6:20 pm Monday evening. [KTVU]
- A new report finds it was much cheaper to recall Supervisor Joel Engardio than it was to elect him, which could lead to more supervisor recalls. [Mission Local]
- The SMART (Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit) board has approved the first $22 million in construction funds for the nine-mile extension of the system to Healdsburg — a project that will likely require a new rail bridge over the Russian River. [KTVU]
- Trump is refusing to meet with top Democrats in Congress, heightening the chances of a showdown next week over another government shutdown threat. [New York Times]
- Did you hear? The Rapture is happening today. Evangelical TikTok says so. [Newsweek]
