The saga of Frank Somerville, the former anchor of KTVU's popular nightly newscast, continues with another arrest, this time for battery, in what's now his fourth run-in with the law.

Bay Area News Group reports that Somerville was arrested Monday evening around 6:50 pm, somewhere in Oakland, but the complete details of the incident remain unclear — the news group is going solely on publicly available jail records at Santa Rita Jail. The arrest was on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury, and Somerville has subsequently tried to explain the situation on social media.

Somerville remained in custody until Tuesday morning, and it appeared he had made bail sometime around 10 am, when the jail record reportedly changed.

On Facebook, Somerville posted a selfie with a bloodied face Tuesday morning, saying, "I want to address my arrest," and saying that he remains nine months sober.

"My daughter is a full blown weed addict. She smokes morning noon and night. Yesterday she was in withdrawal and demanding money," Somerville writes.

Can a person be "in withdrawal" from cannabis? I digress.

Somerville said his daughter, Callie, came to his home uninvited and "We got into a physical fight because she wouldnt leave." He alleges that after Callie left he called his ex-wife and then went to his ex-wife's home, where Callie apparently lives, for fear that another altercation could occur.

"By the time I got there Callie had called the police," Somerville writes. "They arrested me even though Callie told them she didn’t want to press charges."

He adds, "I love my daughter more than anything in the world. I would never deliberately try to hurt her. But bad things happen in battle. I can only hope my daughter gets treatment."

There was apparently a witness to the first altercation, Somerville's girlfriend, and he says that they were on their way to the gym when his daughter showed up.



Somerville's last brush with the law came in June 2023, when he was arrested in connection with a pair of druken incidents in Berkeley, beginning with an altercation at a family home with his brother. The brother called the police, Somerville was taken to jail for several hours, and then returned to the brother's house around 3:30 am, ringing the doorbell, looking to retrieve his car that he'd left there.

Police were called again, and this time they observed Somerville driving while intoxicated — a parole violation following his first DUI arrest after a crash in downtown Oakland in late December 2021. In May 2024, Somerville took a plea deal in connection with the incident, pleading no contest to the parole violation and alcohol-related reckless driving, and being sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Those incidents followed Somerville's fast fall from grace at KTVU, where he'd worked for many years. He appeared on a Memorial Day Weekend broadcast visibly dazed and slurring his words — something he blamed on having mistakenly taken a prescribed Ambien pill before going on air. After that he was placed on leave without explanation, and later was let go from the station following a reported conflict with the news director over his treatment of the Gabby Petito story.

He admitted in a December 2023 interview that he was an alcoholic, and said he was attending five AA meetings per week.

Things seemed to be going pretty well for the 67-year-old Somerville earlier this year when he posted a photo of his flexed bicep to Facebook, showing off a Batman tattoo and saying that he now hits the gym five times a week.

"I can also set goals now and achieve them," he wrote, regarding his sobriety. "My next goal is to run an 8 minute mile. Right now I’m down to 9:30."

Somerville has been posting photos he's been taking around the Bay Area on Facebook, and says he now attends six AA meetings a week. Early last month, he also posted about having a happy day at a water park in San Jose with his daughter Callie and her boyfriend.

Two weeks ago, he wrote, "I’m realizing that going thru recovery is like peeling back an onion that is so big that it has no boundaries so I may never get to the end."

