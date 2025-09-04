A new bakery and cafe from the team behind Michelin-starred Sorrel, specializing in glistening viennoiserie and cheffed-up twists on classic French pastries, had its debut Thursday morning at the Ferry Building.

It's called Parachute, and the signature pastry is the Parachute Chocolate Entremet, a small, five-layered chocolate pastry in the shape of a parachute — or a downturned croissant, as the bakery's logo suggests — that shows off the fine-dining pastry skills of co-owner and chef Nasir Armar.

Armar, who grew up working in his father's bakery in Chennai, India, was the pastry chef at ROOH and Sorrel before he departed Sorrel in late 2023 to become the pastry chef at Michelin two-star Saison. Now he's returned to the Sorrel fold to become pastry chef at the upcoming Arquet and the chef behind Parachute, which will be the restaurant's all-day cafe facing the main hall of the Ferry Building (in the former Out the Door space).

Photo by Jay Barmann/SFist

The Parachute Chocolate Entremet. Courtesy of Parachute

There was a line Thursday morning, shortly after Parachute's 8 am opening, that at one point snaked outside the northern end of the Ferry Building, and those Parachute Chocolate Entremets were sold out within forty minutes or so.

Photo by Jay Barmann/SFist

Also on offer, Armar's painstakingly perfected version of a butter croissant — baked fresh throughout the day and proofed in special proofing boxes behind the counter — as well as a sort of large candy-bar-shaped chocolate croissant, all the better to enjoy that strip of chocolate inside, with a more balanced amount of pastry surrounding it.

Additionally, there is a crisply, divinely laminated, savory croissant, technically a pain Suisse (or pan Suisse), the filling of which will change with the seasons. The current version, with spinach, oyster mushrooms, garlic béchemel, goat cheese, and sungold tomatoes, is damn delicious, and the "striped" top of the pastry is impossibly crispy.

The savory pan Suisse. Photo by Jay Barmann/SFist

There is also a savory twist on a classic kouign amman, this one with everything seasoning and scallion cream cheese mousse. And a striking laminated cube — which also seemed destined to sell out early, because of its sheer photo-worthiness — filled with passionfruit and white chocolate-vanilla crémeux.

For almond lovers, Armar is making his version of an almond croissant, and there is another filled croissant that is cross-laminated and filled with roasted banana and pecan. A pull-apart, monkeybread-style morning bun has an almost candied exterior, and is loaded with warm spices (and possibly a touch of cayenne).

The Parachute morning bun. Photo by Jay Barmann/SFist

Parachute's chocolate croissant. Courtesy of Parachute

Photo by Jay Barmann/SFist

Two cookies currently appear on the menu, one a classic brown-butter chocolate-chip (except this one is gluten-free), and the other a slightly savory black sesame-yuzu cookie. And rounding things out, there is a classic French canelé, which is a small brown butter tea cake Armar made at Sorrel. And a single-serving version of a Basque cheesecake.

To drink, Parachute is offering their own selection of pressed juices, including a Spicy Roots concoction of beet, ginger, citrus zest, and lemon verbena; and a green juice featuring cucumber, apple, kale, lemongrass, and — what else? — sorrel.

Linea Coffee has made some specific bean blends Parachute, one full-octane and the other decaf. Espresso drinks, matcha, and masala chai are also available, as well as a house-made strawberry cream soda.

Arquet, from Sorrel chef Alex Hong and director of operations Joel Wilkerson, is expected to open sometime in the coming weeks.

Parachute - Ferry Building, north end - Open Wednesday to Sunday 8 am to 4 pm

