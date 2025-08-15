If you even realize that the former Westfield Mall is now called the San Francisco Centre, be aware that its dwindling number of tenants no longer includes Jamba Juice, Blondie’s Pizza, or four other restaurants that just deserted.

Surely the most visible example of downtown SF’s post-COVID malaise was the Westfield San Francisco Centre, which lost its Nordstrom and its Bloomingdale's, and tried to rebrand as the Emporium Centre San Francisco. That name lasted all of eight months, and then the place changed its name to the San Francisco Centre. But who would have even realized this, because the place has suffered such Doom Loopiness that it has very little relevance anymore.

Last we’d heard about the shopping center that local media refers to regularly as the “Beleaguered downtown SF mall,” the place had just lost Coach, Kate Spade, Rolex, and six other retailers. Then the New York Times last week covered the diverging fates of the San Francisco Centre and Stonestown Galleria, with plenty of sad photos and video inside be more beleaguered of the two. And now the Chronicle reports that six more restaurants have just closed in the SF Centre's food court.

The recently departed restaurants include familiar names Jamba Juice and Blondie’s Pizza, as well as smaller names Fires of Brazil barbecue, Izzy & Wooks sandwiches, Mai Savory Hot Dogs, and Mija Cochinita tacos.

The Chronicle has some amusing, if not dystopic descriptions of the scene at the mall. “Kitchen equipment was gone from all the food stands, and only a handful of restaurants remained. Foot traffic was anemic, with many areas seeing more yellow-suited security guards and store workers than shoppers.”

The Times piece had worse descriptions, including, "German shepherds patrolled the mall with the police K-9 unit. An unconscious man was standing, bent over at the waist, a telltale sign of fentanyl use, outside a shuttered Jamba Juice. Security guards scrolled through their phones."

On the bright side, the Chron reports that the Blondie’s Pizza franchise is moving to 940 Market Street, which is currently an Abe’s Pizza, and both of those pizza chains have the same owner. The Chronicle adds that Izzy & Wooks sandwiches “is moving to a new location to be announced soon,” but does not disclose where that is.

Bigger picture, though, is that the whole moribund mall property is still up for a foreclosure auction. That auction has now been delayed six times, and per the Chronicle, the auction has been rescheduled, for now, to August 21. That is next week. So we may or may not soon know if some new owner will try to breathe life into the place, or maybe present more puzzling schemes to turn it into a soccer stadium.

Image: Lynn F via Yelp