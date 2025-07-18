A beer festival with a bevy of local brews, live music, and food trucks is descending on the Parade Ground at the Presidio Saturday, and it should be a pretty good time.

It's the third annual iteration of the Parks4All Brewfest, sponsored by the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy, and it's happening Saturday, July 19, from noon to 4pm.

20 local breweries are taking part, including Laughing Monk Brewing, Anderson Valley Brewing Co., and the brewery sponsor, Standard Deviant Brewing. (See the full list below.)

While not as enormous as the annual kickoff event for SF Beer Week, the Parks4All Brewfest is a beer-tasting event, with all the breweries offering tasting pours of their brews. And there will be live music all afternoon from The Soulshake, Sam Johnson, and Combo Tezeta.

There will be food trucks there to help soak up the beer, including Bacon Bacon, Mestizo, and Kabob Trolley — and you're also just a short walk from Colibri Mexican Bistro and focaccia pizza at Il Parco.

Established in 1981, the Parks Conservancy is the nonprofit partner of the National Park Service, supporting the Golden Gate National Recreation Area (GGNRA) in collaboration with the Presidio Trust. The GGNRA includes Muir Woods National Monument, Fort Point National Historic Site, Alcatraz Island, Crissy Field, Mori Point, Ocean Beach, Lands End, and the Presidio of San Francisco.

The Parks Conservancy regularly hosts ranger talks and other events at the parks.

Here are photos from last years Parks4All Brewfest.

The full list of breweries and vendors participating this year is below.

Breweries

Anderson Valley Brewing Company

Best Day Brewing (non-alcoholic)

CUVER

Del Cielo Brewing Co.

East Brother Beer Co.

Enterprise Brewing Co.

Farmers Brewing Company

Fogbelt Brewing Co.

Fort Point Beer Co.

Great Notion

Headlands Brewing

Lagunitas Brewing Company

Laughing Monk Brewing

Mare Island Brewing Co.

Match Point Brewing

Other Brother Beer Co.

RationAle Brewing (non-alcoholic)

SideTrack Mead

Standard Deviant Brewing

Sugoi Brewing

Vendors

Alix Clo

Blue Seal Pottery

Cody's Cookies and Treats

Follow The Sun Art

Henna by Ayesha

JAK + PHIL

LB House of Beauty

Luna's Good Cat and Dog Treats

S for Sparkle

S&C Headgear

SPICED UP

Stash Candle Co.

Strawbandchoc

The Lucky Loot

The Weekend Store

Tommy Breeze Art & Apparel

Top image: Photo by Ryan Curran White/Parks Conservancy