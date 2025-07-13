- The Bill Pickett Rodeo returned to Castro Valley in the East Bay this weekend for its 41st year, spotlighting a new generation of Black cowboys and cowgirls who are redefining Western culture in the Bay Area. Riders like Valyncia Brooks and Brandyn Hartfield say the historic rodeo has long inspired their passion for roping, riding, and representing their community. [Bay Area News Group]
- Over 300 teens gathered at the Streets of Brentwood mall Friday afternoon in an event organized on social media, leading to chaos with fights and property damage. Five juveniles were arrested and cited, businesses closed early for safety, and multiple law enforcement agencies responded to disperse the crowd. [Bay Area News Group]
- A woman who died after she was found with a gunshot wound in Vallejo on July 5 may have been the victim of a road rage incident. Police are asking for witnesses or surveillance from eastbound I-80 near Tennessee Street and Redwood Parkway between 1:25 and 1:35 a.m. [KPIX]
- Bay Area cities including Fremont, Newark, and Union City have set up temporary trash drop-off sites as the Teamsters strike against Republic Services continues to disrupt regular garbage pickup. With no clear end in sight, the company is bringing in out-of-town workers — “scabs” — to resume limited collection. [Bay Area News Group]
- A paraglider lost control and crash-landed at Mussel Rock Park in Daly City on Saturday, prompting a rope rescue and hospitalization, officials said. [KGO]
- A 25-year-old Sunnyvale man was arrested for allegedly making sexually suggestive gestures toward young children at Eagle Park in Mountain View. [KRON4]
- A man was killed and a woman seriously injured when a speeding car went airborne and rolled off Highway 12 near American Canyon Friday night; CHP says alcohol may have been a factor. [KRON4]
- Around 500 fans turned up to Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara Saturday for the big Hello Kitty Cafe opening, extending from one end of the mall to the other — with more events happening on Sunday. [San Jose Spotlight]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist