- A 12-year-old and a 17-year-old have been arrested in connection with a spree of armed robberies at ATMs in Livermore. Both boys are Livermore residents, and police say that the 12-year-old was found in possession of an unserialized gun. [KRON4]
- As expected, Trump’s Department of Justice is suing California over its refusal to comply with the administration's order to ban transgender athletes from high school and college sports. [Chronicle]
- Santa Clara-based chip-maker Nvidia became the first public company to top $4 trillion in value this morning, with its shares rising 2.5% or $3.97 in early trading, topping $164 per share. [Associated Press]
- Children of immigrants in San Francisco are staying home from summer camps because of ICE fears. [Mission Local]
- Governor Gavin Newsom isn't so much hiding his presidential ambitions anymore, and he's in South Carolina this week, essentially campaigning in red counties that were won by Trump. [NBC Bay Area]
- San Francisco Giants catcher Patrick Bailey hit a stunning, three-run, inside-the-park walk-off home run Tuesday night to stun the first-place Philadelphia Phillies and win the game 4-3 — the first inside-the-park walkoff homerun by a Giant since Angel Pagan on May 25, 2013. [Chronicle]
- Jennifer Aniston was recently spotted dining and "cuddling" with new beau Jim Curtis, aka "Hypnotist Jim," at the restaurant at Ventana Big Sur. [Page Six]
