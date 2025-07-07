- Business was reportedly way down for restaurants and other tourist-focused operators at Fisherman's Wharf over the holiday weekend, and business owners say they're seeing far fewer foreign tourists so far this summer. One German couple who was in town said that all their friends were like, "Oh, really, you want to go [to the US] now?" [KPIX]
- Firefighters in San Jose were able to halt the spread of a 30-acre wildfire that broke out Sunday night. The fire started around 6 pm near the intersection of Hellyer Avenue and Silicon Valley Boulevard. [Bay Area News Group]
- A man was shot and injured at the Antioch BART station Sunday night around 8:15 pm, prompting a temporary shutdown of the station as police investigated. [KRON4]
- Oakland police have arrested a 42-year-old South Lake Tahoe man, Damien Silver, accusing him of driving to Oakland to sexually abuse a teen girl he met on a chat app. [Bay Area News Group]
- A 46-year-old Southern California man, identified as Earl Decastro, has posted bail after being arrested for involuntary manslaughter in the killing of an 8-year-old girl in a fireworks mishap on July 4th. [Bay Area News Group]
- Trump went off again about Elon Musk on Truth Social Sunday night, calling him an all-caps "TRAIN WRECK" and mocking his plan to launch a new political party. [NY Times]
- The San Francisco Symphony marked a first on Sunday at its concert at Stern Grove: It featured a ukelele player, 36-year-old Hawaiian virtuoso Taimane, backed by the orchestra, for the first time in its history. [Chronicle]