Something’s flying into the former Hobson’s Choice bar location at Haight and Clayton streets, a new concept called The Green Heron, from the same team behind SF’s two locations of The Red Tail Beer and Wine Bar.

The Haight Street bar scene was knocked for a loop when the decades-old rum-punch destination Hobson’s Choice closed permanently last summer. That news was first reported by Broke-Ass Stuart, and then-owner Chris Dickerson told that outlet, “there is not the same foot traffic” as Haight Street enjoyed in the bar’s heyday.

Maybe a new ownership team can change that situation? Eater SF is reporting on Monday that new ownership is taking over the Hobson’s Choice location at 1601 Haight Street (at Clayton Street), and they’ll be calling the place The Green Heron. It’s the same team behind the Inner Sunset beer and wine bar The Red Tail, who just expanded for that establishment’s second location on mid-Market last summer, in the former Waystone space in the Warfield Building.

“I know it’s a change for people in the [Haight] area,” co-owner Wes Wakeford told Eater SF. “But I think a lot of people are eager to be in that space again. It’s so prime being one block from Haight-Ashbury. It’s extreme people-watching.”

Eater SF also notes that this would be The Red Tail team’s first location with a liquor license. That site says that the new bar The Green Heron will feature Old Fashioneds and martinis on the cocktail side, and that there may be some sort of rum punch concoction is the location’s long tradition, but that "details on that are scant so far." Though as far as beers and wines go, the new team will serve local craft varieties, and Bay Area brewers Laughing Monk and Humble Sea are expected on the menu.

There will be no kitchen operation at The Green Heron, but Wakeford told Eater SF that patrons would be allowed to bring in take-out from nearby restaurants.

According to Eater SF, The Green Heron is currently expected to open in “fall 2025.”

Image: Ed U via Yelp

