- A person was stabbed with a shard of glass outside a GameStop in Colma on Saturday after two individuals allegedly tried to cut in line to buy Pokemon cards. Two people have since been arrested in connection with the incident, and police are investigating. [KRON4]
- Oakland has secured a $10 million grant from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission’s Housing Incentive Pool to improve street safety and expand bike lanes in targeted neighborhoods. The funding supports infrastructure upgrades aimed at creating safer, more connected travel routes for residents. [NBC Bay Area]
- One person was killed and four others injured in an early morning shooting Saturday on Harbor Road in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood. One victim was critically injured and three less severe; police have made no arrests and are asking for public assistance. [NBC Bay Area]
- A roadside memorial in Sonoma County’s Petaluma now features 84 crosses to highlight the rising toll of fentanyl-related deaths in the area. The display, which is located along Adobe Road, calls for increased public awareness, harm-reduction efforts, and expanded access to addiction support services. [KGO]
- ICE arrests in the Bay Area have risen almost 77% since early 2025, with over 1,700 detentions so far this year — many involving people with no criminal convictions. [Bay Area News Group]
- Authorities have now recovered seven bodies from the wreckage of the fireworks warehouse explosion near Esparto, as investigators use rapid DNA testing to confirm identities and probe how an unlicensed operation amassed so much volatile material. [KGO]
- A US Fish and Wildlife Service officer was struck by an off-road vehicle in San Jose and responded by shooting at the driver, according to authorities; an investigation is underway. [KRON4]
- The San Francisco Standard faced swift backlash for calling a Pride weekend block party an “orgy of graffiti,” with critics slamming the headline as tone-deaf and homophobic. [Underscore_SF]
