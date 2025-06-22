Major League Baseball is investigating allegations of abuse and infidelity made against SF Giants reliever Sean Hjelle by his estranged wife, Caroline Hjelle. The claims were made public Friday in a viral TikTok post that garnered over 3 million views before it was deleted.

As SFGate reports, Caroline appears in the video with the couple’s two sons, accompanied by overlaid text stating that Hjelle abandoned the family on Mother’s Day, shortly after she learned of his alleged affairs and “stopped putting up with his abuse.” The post is captioned: “Yeah I’ve had to be silent for too long about this,” and includes hashtags referencing divorce, infidelity, and solo motherhood.

Tiktok user @hopeyoufindyourdad featured the video in a recent post:

While the couple’s current marital status is unclear, Caroline’s account has previously featured content referencing single parenting and personal distress dating back to late 2024, according to SFGate. One post from April included the hashtag #divorce and a reference to “lies” that left her “devastated.”

In response to the viral post, the San Francisco Giants issued a statement on Saturday acknowledging the seriousness of the allegations, as reported by KRON4. “We are aware of these serious allegations. We have been in contact with MLB. These types of allegations fall under their jurisdiction, and we won’t be commenting further,” the team said.

Manager Bob Melvin told reporters that Hjelle had informed him about the situation Friday night. “We talked to MLB,” Melvin said. “At this point, it’s in their jurisdiction… I really can’t comment on it further.” Melvin added that Hjelle would be available to pitch in Saturday’s game, though he ultimately did not appear in the 3-2 win against the Boston Red Sox.

Hjelle has not publicly denied the claims. Speaking to ESPN after Saturday’s game, he confirmed that he and Caroline are in the process of finalizing a divorce. “I feel confident in saying that I will have one [a statement] eventually,” he said. “I’d like to meet with the people handling the situation with me before I make an official statement.”

Image: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 18: Sean Hjelle #64 of the San Francisco Giants pitches at Oracle Park on June 18, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Suzanna Mitchell/San Francisco Giants/Getty Images)