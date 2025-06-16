Local:
- A church in Pleasant Hill put up a banner with rainbow Pride colors saying "All are Welcome," and it was vandalized over the weekend. The banner was slashed with a knife, and the church's Reverend Liz Tichenor said she was "horrified" that this would happen here, but they have just repaired the banner using rainbow tape. [NBC Bay Area]
- Following up on a service-journalism feature they did last year, the Chronicle has again toured local grocery stores and done some price-comparison shopping. Luke's Local remains the most expensive, just ahead of Bi-Rite, but now Trader Joe's is the least expensive for a range of basic items, with Grocery Outlet now taken out of the mix. [Chronicle]
- The 14-screen movie theater at 1000 Van Ness has been taken over by Massachusetts-based Apple Cinemas, which is planning to reopen the theater in as little as a month and to eventually add a restaurant and bar to the lobby area. [Chronicle]
National:
- President Trump fired a member of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Christopher Hanson, without cause, defying precedent around appointees to independent commissions, apparently because he was a Biden appointee. [New York Times]
- A judge has ruled that Trump's cuts to National Institutes of Health grants focusing on women and minority groups were illegal, and has ordered them to be restored. [New York Times]
- Vallejo native and competitive hot-dog eater Joey Chestnut is returning to the Nathan's hot-dog eating contest on July 4 at Coney Island, after being barred from competing last year over his contract with Impossible Foods. [Bay Area News Group]
Video:
- This is a 1978 cultural pride spot produced by KTVU featuring Bay Area kids of different backgrounds saying they're "proud" to be who they are.
Photo by Cedric Letsch