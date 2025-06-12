It's been a colder-than-average June thus far in San Francisco, with a stubborn marine layer that barely clears much of the city in the afternoons, keeping temperatures a few degrees below average.

No, it's not your imagination. This has been a particularly chilly June so far in SF, with our version of summer settling in earlier than is customary. This week has been pretty June-gloomy, and that trend is likely to persist into the weekend, though Friday afternoon may be pleasant in the city.

If you were to trust your Apple Weather app, you'd believe that we'll have bright sun and be back to 72-plus-degree highs next week, but maybe you shouldn't trust it.

As the Chronicle meteorology team tells us, today was actually this week's best bet for sunshine, and things still aren't that sunny in central SF as of 2:45 pm.

Lows will be in the 50s Thursday night, and Friday's high is likely to hover around the mid-60s.

Next week, the Chronicle team says things remain highly uncertain.

"Forecast models split on whether a low pressure system will dig into California or linger offshore," they write. "That uncertainty opens the door to a wide range of outcomes, either a more stubborn marine layer or, if northerly winds pick up, some clearing at the coast."

So, we could see a bit more sun, or we might not! Prepare for the worst.

As for more inland and higher-elevation areas, the recent pattern has kept those places very dry, sunny, and windy. As the National Weather Service says, "This combination brings an increased risk of grass fires across the higher elevations with several already reported this week."

One of those fires, the Dino Fire near San Luis Reservoir in Santa Clara County, broke out on Wednesday and has burned 266 acres. It is now 70% contained.

The chart below shows the fire weather forecast for the next week for peaks over 2000 feet around the Bay Area, warning that wildfire risk remains high.

Areas above the marine layer (~2000+ ft in elevation) have been much drier and breezier this week with this pattern to continue into next week.



This combination brings an increased risk of grass fires across the higher elevations with several already reported this week. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/4MlgiEmSG2 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) June 12, 2025

Top image: Photo by Peter Aroner