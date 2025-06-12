Local:
- We have not yet gotten a ruling as of press time on Gavin Newsom’s lawsuit against Trump for unauthorized deployment of the National Guard in LA, but federal judge Charles Breyer did give initial remarks. There was a 70-minute hearing Thursday afternoon, and for now at least, the California deputy attorney general says that the National Guard troops will be replaced by 140 US Marines. [Mission Local]
- PG&E appears to have completely screwed the pooch when they “upgraded” their online and billing system over this past weekend, and now people can’t log in to their accounts. An untold number of customers are trying to log in to their existing accounts, but getting error messages forcing them to reenter data that PG&E already has to create new accounts, and some are even getting false messages that their power is scheduled to be disconnected. [Chronicle]
- Trump signed that Congressional resolution today killing California’s 2035 electric vehicle mandate that’s intended to phase out gas-powered cars. Trump gave a set of stream-of-consciousness remarks at the White House signing ceremony, in which he also claimed that windmills are "killing our country." [KTVU]
National:
- As the nation gears up for the anti-Trump “No Kings” protests Saturday, Trump bristled today and insisted “No, no. We’re not a king. We’re not a king at all, thank you very much.” Though there will be a military parade in Washington, DC on that same day Saturday, and a Washington, DC Craigslist ad declaring “Seat fillers needed” is trying to pay people (in crypto) to fill seats at the parade so the event does not appear poorly attended. [NYTimes]
- Outages hit Spotify, Google, Amazon Web Services and many other apps Thursday, and service provider Cloudflare says that Google Cloud was the cause of the outage. [CNN]
- The rollout of Tesla’s self-driving robotaxis was scheduled to happen today in Austin, Texas, but it did not happen, and Elon Musk is making vague statements moving the goalposts to a rollout on either June 22 or June 28. [San Antonio Express-News]
Video:
- Just two weeks away from his 99th birthday, comedy legend Mel Brooks busted out the teaser trailer for a sequel to his 1987 parody film Spaceballs, and while we don’t know whether or not the sequel is actually going to be funny, this teaser trailer has some truly outstanding jokes about contemporary Hollywood.
I told you we’d be back pic.twitter.com/RnoklPqBX6— Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) June 12, 2025
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist