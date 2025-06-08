San Jose police arrested 21-year-old Pablo Chan of Campbell on Thursday in connection with two violent sexual assaults that occurred on Wednesday morning within hours of each other on the Los Gatos Creek Trail.

According to KPIX, the first victim told police she was thrown to the ground and assaulted while walking the trail, but she managed to escape and call 911. During the investigation, a second woman came forward to report a similar attack involving a suspect matching the same description, as reported by SFGate.

"Due to the violent nature of the crime and the threat to public safety, SJPD mobilized all available resources to identify and apprehend the individual responsible," the department said.

As KRON4 reports, police arrested Chan on Thursday afternoon near Leigh Avenue and De Rose Way. He faces charges of felony sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping, and two outstanding misdemeanor warrants. He remains in custody pending a court appearance.

"This case underscores the Department's commitment to protecting the public, standing with survivors, and leveraging all available resources to ensure that violent offenders are brought to justice," San Jose police said in a statement.

The Los Gatos Creek Trail, which stretches through San Jose, Campbell, and Los Gatos, is a heavily used path for runners, cyclists, and walkers. The incidents have prompted heightened safety concerns among residents. One nearby woman told reporters, "Oh I'm petrified—this is why I'm standing here all day just being vigilant talking to other women because yeah, I'm afraid."

Captain Macedonio Zuniga emphasized a continued police presence: "We’ll be out here all night... and the next week to two weeks, ensuring that the community understands how serious we take these types of incidents."

Authorities urge anyone with additional information to contact SJPD Detective Travaglione at 408-277-4102 or [email protected].

Image: San Jose Police Department