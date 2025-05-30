Ciaorigato sets an opening date, a famed LA doughnut spot is coming to the Bay Area, and Oakland's own Tacos El Ultimo Baile is opening a temporary SF outpost, all in This Week in Food.

There's an update on Ciaorigato, the Italian-Japanese restaurant that is taking over the former Gibson space at the Hotel Bijou (111 Mason Street). As Tablehopper informs us, the team behind the restaurant, who last year opened Mexican-Italian fusion spot Modi at Salesforce Transit Center, is now planning for a grand opening on June 18 — and there's a public reception that you can RSVP for here. The restaurant will, after opening, be offering happy hour from 3 pm, and dinner will be served Monday to Saturday until 11 pm.

Chef Manuel Bonilla of Oakland Filipino-Salvadoran pop-up Chisme, is going brick-and-mortar, opening a dive bar and restaurant called Bar Chisme in the former Kon-Tiki space (347 14th Street). As the Chronicle reports, Bonilla says the vibe will be "abuelita’s house on acid," and there will be a small cocktail program to complement the food. And in addition to menu items popular at the pop-up at Low Bar, there will also be a smashburger. Bonilla is planning for a mid- to late summer opening.

Famed Los Angeles doughnut purveyor Randy's Donuts is opening four new locations in Northern California through a franchisee, including one in Fremont and one in Redwood City. We don't yet know where the other locations will be, but according to a release, franchise groups Sweet Rings LLC has signed a four-store agreement. Randy's originated in Inglewood in 1952, with its iconic huge doughnut on its roof, and offers over 60 doughnut varieties.

There's some good taco news for SF: Oakland's well loved Tacos El Ultimo Baile, which was slinging its signature grilled meat tacos out of the former Nyum Bai space in the Fruitvale neighborhood (that spot closed last year), is going to open an outpost at Saluhall — the IKEA food hall on Market Street. As the Chronicle reports, owner Dominic Prado is doing a trial run at Saluhall for four months starting in June, and will be doing guisados (stewed meat) for tacos Monday to Wednesday, and his signature grilled meats Thursday to Sunday at the new location. This will fill one of two currently empty stalls on the second floor of Saluhall, following the departures of La Venganza and Kayma earlier this year.

The Marina location of Super Duper was temporarily shut down this week by the health department due to rodent infestation, as SFGate reports. An inspection also found a "non-functional fryer and cast-off items" in a basement alleyway, which an inspector noted had "potential for [being a] vermin harborage area."

And Chronicle critic MacKenzie Chung Fegan has just reviewed Ernest, which is one of the more popular spots in town that opened during the pandemic and never received a Chronicle review. (It was also, as Chung Fegan notes, the most mentioned omission by Chronicle readers from the curiously curated Top 100, so it's clear she felt suddenly motivated to go there.) She's a fan of chef Brandon Rice's shio koji-marinated hangar steak, which she calls "one of the most flavor-packed steaks I’ve had in recent memory," and the signature "sushi rice" dish of beef tartare topped with salmon roe. And she highly recommends the $99 chef's tasting experience, which is typically a selection of items from the frequently changing menu.