A restaurant that has been a business lunch and dinner go-to at the foot of San Francisco's Market Street since the early 1990s is now planning to close next month.

One Market, the restaurant in the building of the same name, will be closing on June 11, marking an end for one of downtown San Francisco's longest-lived restaurants. It also means that, after June, a highly prominent restaurant space will become available, should any chef or restaurant group want to bet big on downtown's recovery.

One of the partners in the business, Michael Dellar, who co-founded the restaurant with chef Bradley Ogden in 1993, tells the Chronicle that he is retiring, and a plan to sell the restaurant to current management staff has not panned out.

Under the leadership of executive chef Mark Dommen, the restaurant held a Michelin star from 2008 to 2012, and Dommen's modern American/Californian cuisine earned plenty of accolades in the local press, including a three-and-a-half-star review from former Chronicle critic Michael Bauer.

There's currently a lunchtime prix fixe at One Market — a steal at just $35 — with a dish of fried green tomatoes with corn and romesco sauce, a grilled chicken Paillard with asparagus, fingerling potatoes and thyme jus, and a butterscotch putting or chocolate pot de creme.

Dommen, who is also a partner in the business, has not yet separately commented on the closure. But the owners made a joint statement saying, "Thank you seems almost inadequate to express our gratitude for 32 wonderful years, but it suits the purpose," and calling the closure, "inevitable but bittersweet."

