A guy who had the misfortune of riding around in a Cybertruck in 2025 San Francisco and decided he was annoyed with people making unkind gestures at him gave a Nazi salute out the car's window, and it was caught on video.

A guy who was riding in a Tesla Cybertruck with a couple of other dudes in Mission Bay Tuesday night can be seen, drunkenly, giving a similar salute to the one Elon Musk gave just after Trump's inauguration that Musk and everyone in the White House tried to deny was a Nazi salute.

But that is was it was, and this guy was seen doing it in a company car, in public, on a San Francisco street, and the offending gesture was then posted to Reddit and has gone viral. Also, you can hear someone, possibly inside the car, yell "faggots!" and someone on the sidewalk asks if the guys in the car are "going to the Kylie Minogue concert" — which was happening Tuesday at the Chase Center nearby.



As SFGate reports, the guy seen in the video was Marco Diaz, and he issued an apology saying, "I deeply regret my actions in the video. I was intoxicated and reacted foolishly to provocation, but I take full responsibility."

Diaz apparently works for a Modesto-based electrician company called Cyber Electric, which has subsequently had its Yelp page bombed with negative reviews. People knew to go there because the company's name and logo are clearly visible on the side of the Cybertruck in the video.

Diaz denies yelling the homophobic slur, and tells SFGate that he had dealt with harrassment recently when riding in or driving the Cybertruck, regularly "getting flipped off" or getting the thumbs-down sign by passersby, which was he was expressing frustration with his gestures.

Diaz could also be heard, slurring, "We work for the government!" Maybe because he admires Elon?

He added, in an email to SFGate, that the Nazi salute "does not reflect my beliefs, and I’m sorry for the hurt it caused."