An estimated 4 million protestors showed up nationwide on Saturday voicing their opposition to the Trump regime. Thousands rallied across San Francisco with protests taking place in Ocean Beach, Civic Center, Union Square, and Chinatown.

Saturday’s protests opposing the Trump administration began with a human banner at Ocean Beach proclaiming, “Impeach + Remove,” which was organized by travel writer Brad Newsham and architectural designer Travis Van Brasch. The banner received accolades from the Alt National Park Service on Facebook, who estimated that around 4 million people participated in protests nationwide.

Demonstrators then met up at Civic Center for a rally put on by the “We Fight Back” Coalition, which includes local organizers such as the ANSWER Coalition, Democratic Socialists of America, Party for Socialism and Liberation, United Auto Workers 4811, Union de Vecinos, Black Men Build, and Palestinian Youth Movement.

Following the Civic Center rally, protestors then headed up to the Tesla showroom on Van Ness to join the “People Over Profit” rally, with participants reportedly blocking the southbound intersection.

The crowd’s next stop was Union Square where they met up with “Refuse Fascism Nor-Cal,” calling for the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a US citizen who was unlawfully deported. Demonstrators then headed through the Stockton Street Tunnel into Chinatown, led by Refuse Fascism protestors waving a large banner declaring, “The Trump Fascist Regime Must Go.”

Check out Indivisible, Action Network, and Indybay for more upcoming events.

Image: Screenshot via YouTube