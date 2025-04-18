Just a couple years after the San Jose Fire Department was red-faced over on-duty firefighters visiting strip clubs, there’s another scandal where a station captain has been arrested on suspicion of stealing drugs.

It was about two-and-a-half years ago when the San Jose Fire Department found itself embroiled in a scandal over on-duty firefighters visiting multiple strip clubs on a single evening. Now there’s another scandal hitting the department, as Bay City News reports that a San Jose Fire Department station captain was arrested Thursday on suspicion of stealing drugs.

Moreover, 22-year department veteran Captain Mark Moalem is accused of stealing the drug’s from within the department's own medical supply. Investigators found that at as many as 16 of the department’s stations, "containers of controlled substances were found to be damaged and suspected to have been tampered with at a fire station."

"I, along with the entire San Jose Fire Department, am beyond disappointed in the actions and crimes alleged thus far as they are antithetical to the mission and values of the department," San Jose Fire Chief Robert Sapien Jr. said in a Thursday night press release.

Authorities evidently obtained warrants to search Moalem’s home, and he was arrested Thursday following that search. Police say they found evidence linking Moalem to the alleged theft of the drugs, though they did not mention what kinds of drugs had disappeared or had been tampered with.

Moalem has been booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of burglary, child endangerment, and narcotics charges.

Image: @SJFD via Twitter