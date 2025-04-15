A car towing a small motor home caught fire on the lower deck of the Bay Bridge Tuesday afternoon, creating a traffic snarl that backed up into San Francisco.
A car fire that began around 1:40 pm Tuesday near Treasure Island created a major backup on the eastbound Bay Bridge. California Highway Patrol officers were on the scene, and firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze by 2:00 pm, but lane numbers 1 through 4 on the lower deck remained closed to traffic.
The car appears to have come to a stop in the middle lane, Lane #3. Images from CHP show almost the entire front end of the station wagon melted away.
No injuries related to the fire were reported.
As of 2:30 pm, the CHP tweeted that Lane #4 had reopened, but three lanes remained blocked.
A car fire currently has the #1 thru #4 lanes currently blocked on I-80 e/b (SFOBB), W/ of Center Anchorage. SF Fire Dept., Caltrans Bridge tow, and CHP-SF are currently attempting to clear the roadway. Please be patient and drive safely! pic.twitter.com/PFRhxwqc0r
The last car fire on the bridge that we are aware of occurred last July on the upper deck, and an SUV also caught fire on the upper deck a year ago, in April 2024.