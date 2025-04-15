A car towing a small motor home caught fire on the lower deck of the Bay Bridge Tuesday afternoon, creating a traffic snarl that backed up into San Francisco.

A car fire that began around 1:40 pm Tuesday near Treasure Island created a major backup on the eastbound Bay Bridge. California Highway Patrol officers were on the scene, and firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze by 2:00 pm, but lane numbers 1 through 4 on the lower deck remained closed to traffic.

The car appears to have come to a stop in the middle lane, Lane #3. Images from CHP show almost the entire front end of the station wagon melted away.

No injuries related to the fire were reported.

As of 2:30 pm, the CHP tweeted that Lane #4 had reopened, but three lanes remained blocked.

***TRAFFIC ALERT***



A car fire currently has the #1 thru #4 lanes currently blocked on I-80 e/b (SFOBB), W/ of Center Anchorage. SF Fire Dept., Caltrans Bridge tow, and CHP-SF are currently attempting to clear the roadway. Please be patient and drive safely! pic.twitter.com/PFRhxwqc0r — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) April 15, 2025

The last car fire on the bridge that we are aware of occurred last July on the upper deck, and an SUV also caught fire on the upper deck a year ago, in April 2024.