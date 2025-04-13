- The annual People’s March for Democracy, organized by Juanita More and Alex U. Inn, drew hundreds of participants on Saturday who marched and danced along Market Street from the Embarcadero to Civic Center, in support of “everyone under attack by the current government administration.” The crowd of drag queens, educators, immigrants, and allies briefly stopped to give the middle finger at the former office of X before finishing off the event with a dance party outside City Hall. [Chronicle]
- Aging levees in California's Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta are in dire need of repair, with costs projected at over $3 billion. As state and federal funding lags, local landowners are left to shoulder rising debts to protect critical farmland, towns, and infrastructure from devastating floods. [NBC Bay Area]
- In an unprecedented move just days before Tax Day, the IRS quietly signed a deal allowing ICE access to undocumented immigrants’ tax records who are under federal investigation. [KQED]
- Here’s an eye-opening thread highlighting how many parts of the US lack safe, clean water. [@TheProgressiveParent]
- Victor Perez, a 17-year-old non-speaking autistic teen with cerebral palsy who was shot nine times by Idaho police was pronounced clinically brain dead and has been taken off life support. [KTVB7]
- Two underage girls were reportedly propositioned at a Petaluma park on Thursday by a 64-year-old man currently on probation in Sonoma County. [KRON4]
- New photos and video footage have been released of the fatal Cybertruck crash last Thanksgiving in Piedmont. [KRON4]
