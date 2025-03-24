A mother who was arrested and charged with DUI and vehicular manslaughter last week made her first court appearance Monday after being released from the hospital in Napa County.

31-year-old Yesica Barajas made her first appearance before a judge this morning, as ABC 7 reports, following the tragic March 16 crash that killed her two children 10-year-old Damien and 9-year-old Aalliyah. Barajas is expected to enter a plea on Tuesday, and she was remanded to jail with bail set at $1.5 million.

As the Press Democrat reported after obtaining the criminal complaint against Barajas, she allegedly consumed marijuana and "multiple alcoholic beverages" prior to the high-speed crash — however Breathalyzer tests done 90 minutes after the crash showed a blood alcohol level around 0.027%, which is well below the legal limit of 0.08%.

The Napa County District Attorney’s Office charged Barajas last week with two counts each of gross vehicular manslaughter and child abuse, as well as an additional count of DUI causing injury.

Barajas was at the wheel of her 2006 Nissan Maxima the Sunday before last around 7:20 am with her two children in the backseat, allegedly speeding on Highway 29 in Napa. She reportedly tried to take the West Imola Avenue exit and ended up veering off the offramp and crashing into a tree.

An arriving officer on the scene reported smelling marijuana on Barajas and said she had red, watery eyes. The officer also reported finding suspected cannabis cartridges and a vape pen in the car.

Barajas was hospitalized after the crash with lacerations to her face, and a severe injury to one knee. It's not clear if the children were seat-belted.

She was released to jail over the weekend.

A GoFundMe for funeral expenses for the children has raised over $50,000.

Previously: Napa Mother Arrested for DUI After Sunday Morning Crash That Killed Her Two Children