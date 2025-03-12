San Francisco firefighters responded to Pier 14 Wednesday morning after a report of a body found in the Bay.

Little information has been given about the case, but the San Francisco Fire Department reported that they recovered a body from the Bay waters near Pier 14, south of the Ferry Building, at 9:36 am Wednesday.

The body was transported to the Fireboat Station at Pier 22 1/2, where the person was pronounced dead, as KRON4 is reporting.

The SFPD and the Office of the Medical Examiner were subsequently called to the scene.

No information was available about how the person may have ended up in the water, or the person's age or gender.

Pier 14 is a pedestrian pier featuring seating and a popular picture-taking spot at its end, with views of the Bay Bridge and the city skyline.

This is a developing story.