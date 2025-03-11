- A group of student athletes at Sonoma State University are suing the school over its decision to discontinue all NCAA Division II athletic programs. The lawsuit, filed Friday, alleges fraud and misrepresentation by school officials, and asks a judge to declare the decision unlawful. [KPIX]
- A saxophone, the mouthpiece of which was once used by John Coltrane, was stolen last month from the doorstep of Archbishop Rev. Franzo King, who founded San Francisco's St. John Coltrane African Orthodox Church. The instrument has been integral to the church's weekly meditation services since it was given to king by Coltrane widow. [Chronicle]
- Two people suspected in a retail theft at a Lowe’s store in Cotati Friday were apprehended after crashing their car on Highway 101 in Novato. Cotati police pursued and arrsted Bryan Beardsley, 34, of Fairfield, and Danie Sieng, 38, of Oakland. [Bay Area News Group]
- Police in San Rafael suspect arson in a fire that happened early Sunday morning at former music venue and restaurant Terrapin Crossroads, which was owned by the late Phil Lesh. [KRON4]
- Dr. Sara Cody, the Santa Clara County public health officer who was one of the local faces of the Bay Area's policies during the COVID-19 pandemic, has announced she's retiring. [Mercury News]
- Former President Barack Obama was in San Francisco last week, and was spotted dining at Officina, Quince's private dining space upstairs from Vesuvio in North Beach. [SFGate]
- After five decades of its "bags fly free" policy, Southwest Airlines is ending its policy of not charging for checked luggage, and now all passengers except those in premium seats or the airline's loyalty program will pay for checked bags starting May 28. [Associated Press]