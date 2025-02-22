- Former Russian intelligence officer Alnur Mussayev alleged in a recent social media post that Trump was recruited by the Soviet Union's KGB back in 1987 and given the codename “Krasnov.” Mussayev's department was responsible for counter-intelligence support, including recruiting businessmen from capitalist countries. [MSN]
- The Daily Beast has been credited with breaking the above bombshell story about Trump and the KGB, but the original article has disappeared without a trace. Several sites linking to the story also deleted any reference to it. [Daily Kos]
- Twilio has signed a three-year lease for 83,016 square feet at Rincon Center, maintaining its San Francisco headquarters. Despite the lease, the company remains committed to its remote-first policy. [San Francisco Business Times]
- A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order blocking Trump's removal of Hampton Dellinger, head of the watchdog agency Office of Special Counsel, while the courts determine the legality of the president dismissing agency heads at will and without cause. Dellinger is allowed to stay for now. [New York Times]
- A small Pacific Heights boutique owner has been stuck in a David versus Goliath situation with a coffee shop that opened up in Jackson Square with the same name — and very wealthy owners, which has severely impacted her business. [SF Standard]
- The man who was arrested in the killing of Too Short's brother was charged with three weapons-related counts this week in connection to a different, more recent murder case. [East Bay Times]
- A somewhat oldie but goodie: Behold, a Tesla Model 3 being crushed by a nine-ton replica of an Olmec head, created by Mexican artist Chavis Mármol, which took place last year. [Hyperallergic]
Image: "Two-O'Clock Titty" as seen from Alta Plaza Park, 2022; Leanne Maxwell/SFist