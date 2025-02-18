Police in Concord were called to the scene around 1:30 am Tuesday morning on reports that a stabbing was in progress, reportedly that of a son stabbing his father, and police shot and killed that suspect after a standoff.

There was a fatal police shooting in Concord just after 1:30 am Tuesday morning, as KPIX reports, on the 1900 block of Natoma Drive near Willow Pass Road. Concord Police were responding to a 911 call that someone was in the act of stabbing a family member.

KTVU put together a few more details in their report, noting that neighbors told them a son was stabbing his father in some sort of domestic dispute. That station also confirmed that the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office personnel were called to the scene, as they generally are in cases of police shootings in that county. Though when KTVU published their story around 9:30 this morning, there was not yet any official police statement on the matter.



That statement was posted just before 10:30 am Tuesday morning. "This morning around 1:40 am, Concord Police Department dispatch received a 911 call about a person attacking a family member with a knife,” the statement says. “Upon their arrival, officers found an adult male actively stabbing a family member. An officer-involved shooting occurred and the male who had been armed with the knife was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

KTVU’s report adds that “At least one person was taken to John Muir Hospital.” That seems to check with the Concord Police Department’s statement that “The victim was transported to a local area hospital and is expected to survive,” so it sure seems that it was the stabbed father who is hospitalized.

Authorities have still not determined what led to the stabbing. KTVU spoke to some neighbors who described the site of the stabbing as “a home occupied by a quiet family who mostly stays to themselves.”

Related: SFPD Releases Bodycam Footage From Tenderloin Shooting of Knife-Wielding Man [SFist]

Image: Two multi-ethnic police officers standing in front of patrol cars, behind police tape, wearing bulletproof vests and duty belts. The policewoman is a mature African-American woman in her 40s. Her partner is a mid adult man in his 30s. It is nighttime and the emergency lights on top of the vehicles are flashing. The focus is on the cordon tape in the foreground. (Getty Images)



