The Super Bowl hangover day is particularly rough at Facebook’s parent company Meta, as nearly 4,000 employees are learning that they’ve been pink-slipped today, though it’s unknown how many Menlo Park employees are getting the boot.

We learned last month that Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta would be laying off 5% of its workforce, or more than 3,600 employees, with an announced layoff date of February 10. Well, here it is February 10, and sure enough, KTVU reports that those layoff notices have been rolling in today. The layoffs are global, covering not only the US but also Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, so we don’t know how many of these will be local layoffs affecting the company's Menlo Park headquarters. But we do know that the “I just got laid off from Meta” social media posts are already popping up.

Unfortunately, after 5 years, I was impacted by the Meta layoffs today. However, here are some reasons why you should hire me:



- Helped over 3,000 individuals break into tech

- Organized the Black Tech Gala with over ten Bay Area tech companies, attracting over 3,500… pic.twitter.com/08jg6OXNaK — Brii (she/her) 🧠👩🏾‍💻✊🏾💅🏾 (@Brii_toe_knee) February 10, 2025



When he announced the layoffs in January, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg claimed he was trying to "raise the bar" and eliminate the "lowest performers." But this may be a complete canard. We know that Meta already slashed its content moderation efforts, so that’s a lot fewer employees needed right there. And KTVU points out some industry speculation that the top brass at Meta are determined to punish those employees who pushed back against the company’s back-to-the-office mandates, or spoke negatively about Zuckerberg’s recent Trumper turn on internal company message boards.

And Business Insider has some pretty brutal anonymous quotes from inside Meta HQ. One says Zuck is “creating a culture where you have to be loyal to him or else"; another said the company’s workplace "feels like living in a George Orwell novel." A third added that even exceptional performers "have been disappearing all year, and when you ask about it, you're just told, 'They're no longer with the company.'"

Terminated employees are reportedly being offered 16 weeks severance, plus two more weeks for every year the person has been with the company.

Zuckerberg is selling the downsizing as an effort to promote “efficiency,” saying the company will have an “intense year” and a pivot to AI. But this is the same man who has blown nearly $100 billion and Metaverse and VR projects, which… Does anyone even know anyone who uses that shit? Clearly Zuckerberg backed the wrong horse on that one, and may be using the old “pivot to AI” as a more cost-effective do-over.

Meta is not the only company committing to this bit. As KTVU points out, Pleasanton-based workforce did 1,700 similar layoffs last week, and Salesforce also had a few hundred let go, claiming these roles could be replaced with AI.

Related: Meta to Lay Off Around 3,600 More Employees as It Faces 'Intense Year,' Zuckerberg Says [SFist



