This past weekend's rains are going to extend through most of this first week of February as an inbound atmospheric river keeps the rain coming to the Bay Area, and promises some major snow in the Sierra.

Don't get too comfortable with Monday morning's reprieve from the wetness in SF. The rain has just temporarily shifted north, but plenty more is coming our way.

"Look for more widespread rainfall to gradually shift south throughout the day into tonight, along with strong winds persisting through Tuesday," the National Weather Service says in a 10:45 am update Monday.

The so-called Pineapple Express is still poised to bring more rain our way this week, with the Chronicle forecasting two more inches of rain in San Francisco over the next three days. Up north, in Northern Sonoma County and Mendocino, there could be upwards of three inches, and flood watches and advisories are going out for the region.

🛰️10 AM Current Situation - Here's the current satellite image showing the impending Atmospheric River🍍 (green arrows) overlayed with the latest surface analysis. The low pressure system (red L's) will move eastward bringing heavy rain and wind to the region. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/MO5nQvGuyK — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 3, 2025

SF is under a Flood Watch as of Monday morning, extending through 4 am Wednesday.

Wind advisories are also in effect through 1 am Tuesday along the coast in San Francisco, and in the Marin County coastal range.

The area around the Russian River and Dry Creek Valley in Sonoma County is under a Flood Advisory that goes until tonight at 8:45 pm.

Areas around Cloverdale, as well as down in the Santa Cruz Mountains, are expected to see as much as six inches of rainfall between now and Friday — which, with already saturated soils from this weekend's rains, creates the potential for flooding.

Meanwhile, up in the Sierra, the biggest snows of the ski season to date could be on their way this week — and unless you're already on your way up there you may miss the powder days, if you're a skier or snowboarder, because the roads in could be closed at different points between now and Friday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for multiple inland counties today through Wednesday morning.

Interstate 80 was already under chain controls over the weekend, though lower elevations around Lake Tahoe saw mostly rain.