Exemplifying the general and ongoing sketchiness of the area around the 16th and Mission BART Station, there was a shooting Monday minutes after and less than a block away from a press conference with Mayor Daniel Lurie and state Senator Scott Wiener.

The press event was to announce Wiener's reintroduction of a bill aimed at stopping the illegal fencing of stolen goods that goes on at both 16th and Mission and 24th and Mission.

As Mission Local reports from the scene, while news cameras and reporters were still in the area, minutes after the event ended, an unrelated drama unfolded outside the Rhada Hotel on Mission Street between 16th and 17th streets.

A woman was reportedly shouting "Rapist!", possibly in the direction of a man sitting in a parked car on the street. A witness tells Mission Local that another man walked up to the car and banged on it with a gun, prompting the man inside to get out, and the two then got into a physical altercation that resulting in the gun being shot twice.

No one appears to have been injured in the altercation.

Police were reportedly quickly on the scene, and it's not yet clear how many individuals were arrested.

Wiener tweeted about his new legislation but did not tweet about the shooting incident.